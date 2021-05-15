Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling Sells 8,303 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $56,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.35.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
