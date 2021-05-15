Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling Sells 8,303 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $56,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.