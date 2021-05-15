Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips Sells 25,064 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at $669,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.00 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $427.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXDX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

