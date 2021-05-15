Acas LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

