Acas LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acas LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $493.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.09 and its 200 day moving average is $519.14. The company has a market cap of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

