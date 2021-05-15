Acas LLC Takes $789,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.2% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

