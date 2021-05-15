Acas LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $100.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

