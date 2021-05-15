Acas LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

VTV opened at $140.16 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

