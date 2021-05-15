Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00089577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.69 or 0.01144165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00066899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00114516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061295 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

