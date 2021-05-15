Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Absolute Software in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.45 million.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

