AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. 901,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,111. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

