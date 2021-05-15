Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,951. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

