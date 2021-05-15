A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

Shares of AMKBY opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. Analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.