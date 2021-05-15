9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.15 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

