805 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $288.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $177.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

