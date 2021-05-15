$8.02 EPS Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $8.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.52 and the highest is $8.51. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $43.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL traded up $30.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,688.17. 24,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,591.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,045.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

