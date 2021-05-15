7,637 Shares in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $4,095,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 37.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $66,486.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,305.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

FDP stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

