7,633 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,148,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 110,224 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

SWAN stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

