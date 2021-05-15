76,230 Shares in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 76,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of eMagin by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eMagin by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $386,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,592.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,634,609 shares of company stock worth $6,522,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

EMAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday.

eMagin Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.