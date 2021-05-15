7,500 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 155,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of AMD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

