$68.60 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post sales of $68.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.85 million to $69.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $66.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $278.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.34 million to $279.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $288.24 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $289.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROIC. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after buying an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after buying an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,051. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.