648 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $496.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $281.17 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

