$63.86 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post sales of $63.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.05 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $56.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $262.03 million, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $269.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 130,390 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 72,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

LBAI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $954.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

