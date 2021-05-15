6,262 Shares in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 185,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000.

VALQ stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $51.25.

