61,108 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $49.45.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.