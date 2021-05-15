5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.53. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.46 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a market cap of C$229.60 million and a PE ratio of 88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.