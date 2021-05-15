$59.62 Million in Sales Expected for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will announce sales of $59.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $66.73 million. FedNat posted sales of $123.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year sales of $279.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.79 million to $281.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $332.48 million, with estimates ranging from $293.83 million to $371.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%.

FNHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the 1st quarter valued at $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat in the first quarter worth $1,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

FNHC stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. FedNat has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

