$545.42 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $545.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the lowest is $541.07 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $570.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 728,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,781. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.63.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,629,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 134,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

