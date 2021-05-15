$5.99 EPS Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.75. Quidel reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $25.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.60 to $29.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $15.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 561,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,368. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,220,705. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 97.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

