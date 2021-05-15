$5.06 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to post sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.