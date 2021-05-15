4,794 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $41.30 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

