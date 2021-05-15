$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $47.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.30 million and the highest is $50.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7,047.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $548.61 million, a PE ratio of 119.57 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.76.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

