4,638 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $100.88 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $102.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

