$4.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.86. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $20.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $341.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $113.33 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.81.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.