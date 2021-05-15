3,904 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

