$385.45 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce $385.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.93 million. FirstCash posted sales of $412.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,434. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

