32,493 Shares in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 20.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

SLCT opened at $13.67 on Friday. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Equities analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

