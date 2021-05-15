315 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Okta by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Okta by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $166.65 and a one year high of $294.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.54.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

