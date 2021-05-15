3,000 Shares in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

HYB stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

