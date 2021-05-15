$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the lowest is $286.50 million. Monro reported sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 161,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

