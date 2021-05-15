$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.54 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $117.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,501. The company has a market capitalization of $556.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.