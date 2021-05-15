271,410 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.