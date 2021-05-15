$265.77 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to announce sales of $265.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.61 million and the highest is $280.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $259.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

SJI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 982,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,684. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $5,645,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $757,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

