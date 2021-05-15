25,660 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Viasat by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,430.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

