22,223 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $61.91 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

