$2.52 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.84. Trinseo reported earnings per share of ($2.95) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSE stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 237,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,557. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

