-$2.40 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce ($2.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.72). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.60) to ($8.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.10) to ($4.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.35. 366,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.57.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

