1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.32, but opened at $34.83. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 30,666 shares traded.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.
In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 over the last 90 days.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
