1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.32, but opened at $34.83. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare shares last traded at $35.97, with a volume of 30,666 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $457,286.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,298,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of -18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

