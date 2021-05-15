1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.40 million.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.20.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.53.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.