1,972 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $55.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

