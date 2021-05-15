$162.20 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce $162.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $171.91 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $343.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $705.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.54 million to $771.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $757.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

